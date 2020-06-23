All apartments in Germantown
12219 THORN GROVE PLACE

12219 Thorn Grove Place · No Longer Available
Location

12219 Thorn Grove Place, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
BACKS UP TO LAKE!! GREAT VIEW FROM DECK!! Gorgeous 3 finished level TH with laminate hardwoods on main and upper level, contemporary floor plan with cut through on main level overlooking lower level family room, built-ins in Dining Room, fireplace in lower level family room, office in lower level, 2 decks to enjoy view of lake, renovated bathrooms. Located seconds to shops, stores and restaurants and easy 270 access. *Pets allowed case by case with $30 additional rent and $500 sec dep. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! Tenant has right to join pool but must pay costs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12219 THORN GROVE PLACE have any available units?
12219 THORN GROVE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 12219 THORN GROVE PLACE have?
Some of 12219 THORN GROVE PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12219 THORN GROVE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
12219 THORN GROVE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12219 THORN GROVE PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 12219 THORN GROVE PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 12219 THORN GROVE PLACE offer parking?
No, 12219 THORN GROVE PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 12219 THORN GROVE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12219 THORN GROVE PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12219 THORN GROVE PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 12219 THORN GROVE PLACE has a pool.
Does 12219 THORN GROVE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 12219 THORN GROVE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 12219 THORN GROVE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12219 THORN GROVE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
