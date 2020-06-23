12219 THORN GROVE PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

BACKS UP TO LAKE!! GREAT VIEW FROM DECK!! Gorgeous 3 finished level TH with laminate hardwoods on main and upper level, contemporary floor plan with cut through on main level overlooking lower level family room, built-ins in Dining Room, fireplace in lower level family room, office in lower level, 2 decks to enjoy view of lake, renovated bathrooms. Located seconds to shops, stores and restaurants and easy 270 access. *Pets allowed case by case with $30 additional rent and $500 sec dep. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! Tenant has right to join pool but must pay costs