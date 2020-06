Amenities

patio / balcony parking pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool

Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom on first floor. The floor plan offers a large dinning room/living room combo with a fireplace and French doors that lead to patio. this unit has been freshly painted and has new flooring. Water and trash are included in the HOA along with parking and pool.