Germantown, MD
12146 Skip Jack Dr
Last updated December 7 2019 at 12:19 PM

12146 Skip Jack Dr

12146 Skip Jack Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12146 Skip Jack Drive, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Available 01/01/20 Beautiful 3BR Townhome - Property Id: 172141

Welcome home to this wonderfully maintained townhouse with lakeviews and fence in back yard! Featuring 3 levels, 3 bedrooms. 2.5 bathrooms, family room with fireplace, dining room, renovated kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and fully finished basement. The backyard has wonderful views of the lake and has a shed to store bikes, tools, etc. The townhome is just within a mile of I-270 making any commute convenient. Also, near Germantown Town Center, Kentlands, and Milestone shopping center. Please email to schedule a viewing of this townhome.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

