Last updated December 15 2019 at 10:04 AM

11816 ETON MANOR DR #103

11816 Eton Manor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11816 Eton Manor Drive, Germantown, MD 20876

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Fully renovated 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths on the first level with a patio overlooking a open green space. Gourmet kitchen with all new Stainless Steel appliances and Granite. Kitchen opens to spacious dining room. Living room with working gas Fireplace. Large Master with large bath and walking closet. over sized Laundry room with plenty of storage. New carpet and freshly painted. Ample of parking and close to shopping and public transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 11816 ETON MANOR DR #103 have any available units?
11816 ETON MANOR DR #103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 11816 ETON MANOR DR #103 have?
Some of 11816 ETON MANOR DR #103's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11816 ETON MANOR DR #103 currently offering any rent specials?
11816 ETON MANOR DR #103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11816 ETON MANOR DR #103 pet-friendly?
No, 11816 ETON MANOR DR #103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 11816 ETON MANOR DR #103 offer parking?
Yes, 11816 ETON MANOR DR #103 offers parking.
Does 11816 ETON MANOR DR #103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11816 ETON MANOR DR #103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11816 ETON MANOR DR #103 have a pool?
No, 11816 ETON MANOR DR #103 does not have a pool.
Does 11816 ETON MANOR DR #103 have accessible units?
No, 11816 ETON MANOR DR #103 does not have accessible units.
Does 11816 ETON MANOR DR #103 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11816 ETON MANOR DR #103 has units with dishwashers.

