11816 ETON MANOR DR #103.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Fully renovated 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths on the first level with a patio overlooking a open green space. Gourmet kitchen with all new Stainless Steel appliances and Granite. Kitchen opens to spacious dining room. Living room with working gas Fireplace. Large Master with large bath and walking closet. over sized Laundry room with plenty of storage. New carpet and freshly painted. Ample of parking and close to shopping and public transportation.