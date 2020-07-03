11816 ETON MANOR DR #103.

Fully renovated 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths on the first level with a patio overlooking a open green space. Gourmet kitchen with all new Stainless Steel appliances and Granite. Kitchen opens to spacious dining room. Living room with working gas Fireplace. Large Master with large bath and walking closet. over sized Laundry room with plenty of storage. New carpet and freshly painted. Ample of parking and close to shopping and public transportation.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
