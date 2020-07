Amenities

Renovated single FH with new kitchen cabinets, granite countertop and SS appliances, new HVAC and water heater (less than two years). Main level have two bedrooms and living dining combo, hardwood throughout main level and staircase, fresh paint. New finished basement with family room and recreation room. Great location, walk to Milestone shopping and bus stop, minutes to Rt 270 and restaurants and hospital.