Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage clubhouse fireplace

Spacious Brick and Siding Colonial Single Family Home with a Fabulous Fenced in Yard. Four Bedrooms and 2 Full and one Half Bath. Driveway Extension, Family Room with Fireplace, Huge Deck with steps to fully fenced rear yard. Front Porch, Hardwood Floors, Master Bedroom with Sitting Area and Dressing Area. Finished Basement with Huge Recreation Room. One Car Garage and Extra Long Driveway.No Pets Allowed. No Smoking.