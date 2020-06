Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking

- Lovely well-maintained 2-story townhouse with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. Hardwood flooring throughout at first level, fresh paint, open concept from hallway, living room to dining area with sliding door off to fence-in backyard. Efficient kitchen, new stack up washer & dryer, new dish washer, updated bathrooms. Located at end of alley with serenity. ample parking space.



Call 202-850-0665 to schedule your tour today!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4568271)