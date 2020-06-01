Rent Calculator
Last updated April 14 2020 at 12:45 AM
11428 BRUNDIDGE TERRACE
11428 Brundidge Terrace
·
No Longer Available
Location
11428 Brundidge Terrace, Germantown, MD 20876
Amenities
patio / balcony
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Nice 3 Bedroom 2Full and 1 Half bath. New Paint,Up date Bathrooms,New Carpet and Newer Appliances, Nice Deck , Backyard and Finished Basement.Closd to Shoping Center,I-270, Bus stop,Mark Station .
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11428 BRUNDIDGE TERRACE have any available units?
11428 BRUNDIDGE TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Germantown, MD
.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
Germantown Rent Report
.
Is 11428 BRUNDIDGE TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
11428 BRUNDIDGE TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11428 BRUNDIDGE TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 11428 BRUNDIDGE TERRACE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Germantown
.
Does 11428 BRUNDIDGE TERRACE offer parking?
No, 11428 BRUNDIDGE TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 11428 BRUNDIDGE TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11428 BRUNDIDGE TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11428 BRUNDIDGE TERRACE have a pool?
No, 11428 BRUNDIDGE TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 11428 BRUNDIDGE TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 11428 BRUNDIDGE TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 11428 BRUNDIDGE TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 11428 BRUNDIDGE TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11428 BRUNDIDGE TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11428 BRUNDIDGE TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
