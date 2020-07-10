All apartments in Germantown
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:21 AM

11420 TULIP POPLAR TERRACE

11420 Tulip Poplar Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

11420 Tulip Poplar Terrace, Germantown, MD 20876

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
garage
Located in the charming and convenient Seneca Crossing community this single-family home could be yours to rent. This home offers much more than just great curb appeal with a brick front. The main level welcomes you with gleaming hardwood floors. The living room and dining room combination has an impressive chandelier as well as a bay window. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, solid surface countertops, tile backsplash and an island with pendant. There is a large area for a table or additional seating as well as a powder room. Open the slider to the magnificent 10 X 20 deck with lighted rails! Great for entertaining or just relaxing. The composite deck is maintenance free. Completing this first level is the one car garage with storage unit. The second level contains a spacious master bedroom with a walk-in closet and full bath. There are two additional bedrooms with a hall bathroom. Take the sunlit stairs to the lower level where you will find a recreation room, laundry, freezer and storage. Just minutes from 270. Great shopping and restaurants are close by. Not Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11420 TULIP POPLAR TERRACE have any available units?
11420 TULIP POPLAR TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 11420 TULIP POPLAR TERRACE have?
Some of 11420 TULIP POPLAR TERRACE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11420 TULIP POPLAR TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
11420 TULIP POPLAR TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11420 TULIP POPLAR TERRACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 11420 TULIP POPLAR TERRACE is pet friendly.
Does 11420 TULIP POPLAR TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 11420 TULIP POPLAR TERRACE offers parking.
Does 11420 TULIP POPLAR TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11420 TULIP POPLAR TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11420 TULIP POPLAR TERRACE have a pool?
No, 11420 TULIP POPLAR TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 11420 TULIP POPLAR TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 11420 TULIP POPLAR TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 11420 TULIP POPLAR TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 11420 TULIP POPLAR TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.

