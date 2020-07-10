11420 TULIP POPLAR TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking garage

Located in the charming and convenient Seneca Crossing community this single-family home could be yours to rent. This home offers much more than just great curb appeal with a brick front. The main level welcomes you with gleaming hardwood floors. The living room and dining room combination has an impressive chandelier as well as a bay window. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, solid surface countertops, tile backsplash and an island with pendant. There is a large area for a table or additional seating as well as a powder room. Open the slider to the magnificent 10 X 20 deck with lighted rails! Great for entertaining or just relaxing. The composite deck is maintenance free. Completing this first level is the one car garage with storage unit. The second level contains a spacious master bedroom with a walk-in closet and full bath. There are two additional bedrooms with a hall bathroom. Take the sunlit stairs to the lower level where you will find a recreation room, laundry, freezer and storage. Just minutes from 270. Great shopping and restaurants are close by. Not Pets.