Germantown, MD
11200 Cool Breeze Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11200 Cool Breeze Place

11200 Cool Breeze Place · No Longer Available
Location

11200 Cool Breeze Place, Germantown, MD 20876

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
cats allowed
garage
stainless steel
Large 4BR plus office, 3.5 BA, 2-car garage - Large and bright 4 bedroom plus home office, 3.5 bathroom home in quiet community.

Main floor has separate dining room and living room, powder room, lovely kitchen with all stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops, and large family room with a gas fireplace and exit to a large deck. Upstairs you will find a master bedroom with a large walk-in closet, full bathroom complete with soaking tub, as well as 3 other bedrooms and a second full bathroom. This home as a fully finished basement with a gym (equipment can remain), separate office and a full bathroom as well as storage space.

Hardwood floors throughout, large 2-car garage. Cats ok. Home is professionally managed.

(RLNE3298201)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11200 Cool Breeze Place have any available units?
11200 Cool Breeze Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 11200 Cool Breeze Place have?
Some of 11200 Cool Breeze Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11200 Cool Breeze Place currently offering any rent specials?
11200 Cool Breeze Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11200 Cool Breeze Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 11200 Cool Breeze Place is pet friendly.
Does 11200 Cool Breeze Place offer parking?
Yes, 11200 Cool Breeze Place offers parking.
Does 11200 Cool Breeze Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11200 Cool Breeze Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11200 Cool Breeze Place have a pool?
No, 11200 Cool Breeze Place does not have a pool.
Does 11200 Cool Breeze Place have accessible units?
No, 11200 Cool Breeze Place does not have accessible units.
Does 11200 Cool Breeze Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 11200 Cool Breeze Place does not have units with dishwashers.
