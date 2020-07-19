11200 Cool Breeze Place

Amenities

Large 4BR plus office, 3.5 BA, 2-car garage - Large and bright 4 bedroom plus home office, 3.5 bathroom home in quiet community.



Main floor has separate dining room and living room, powder room, lovely kitchen with all stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops, and large family room with a gas fireplace and exit to a large deck. Upstairs you will find a master bedroom with a large walk-in closet, full bathroom complete with soaking tub, as well as 3 other bedrooms and a second full bathroom. This home as a fully finished basement with a gym (equipment can remain), separate office and a full bathroom as well as storage space.



Hardwood floors throughout, large 2-car garage. Cats ok. Home is professionally managed.



