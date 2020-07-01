11116 CEDARBLUFF LN

Amenities

Move in ready!!! Apply Now!! This is the property that you have been looking for!! This move in ready 2 level town home with 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, with updated flooring, bathrooms and kitchen it has also been recently painted throughout. The rec/family room has a fireplace that backs to an all fence backyard great for entertainment or just to relax and enjoy the quietness of everything this property has to offer. Don't wait, act now and welcome home. Close to shops, dining, public transportation, and so much more.