Germantown, MD
11116 CEDARBLUFF LN
Last updated December 2 2019 at 4:52 PM

11116 CEDARBLUFF LN

11116 Cedarbluff Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11116 Cedarbluff Lane, Germantown, MD 20876

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Move in ready!!! Apply Now!! This is the property that you have been looking for!! This move in ready 2 level town home with 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, with updated flooring, bathrooms and kitchen it has also been recently painted throughout. The rec/family room has a fireplace that backs to an all fence backyard great for entertainment or just to relax and enjoy the quietness of everything this property has to offer. Don't wait, act now and welcome home. Close to shops, dining, public transportation, and so much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11116 CEDARBLUFF LN have any available units?
11116 CEDARBLUFF LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
Is 11116 CEDARBLUFF LN currently offering any rent specials?
11116 CEDARBLUFF LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11116 CEDARBLUFF LN pet-friendly?
No, 11116 CEDARBLUFF LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 11116 CEDARBLUFF LN offer parking?
Yes, 11116 CEDARBLUFF LN offers parking.
Does 11116 CEDARBLUFF LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11116 CEDARBLUFF LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11116 CEDARBLUFF LN have a pool?
No, 11116 CEDARBLUFF LN does not have a pool.
Does 11116 CEDARBLUFF LN have accessible units?
No, 11116 CEDARBLUFF LN does not have accessible units.
Does 11116 CEDARBLUFF LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 11116 CEDARBLUFF LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11116 CEDARBLUFF LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 11116 CEDARBLUFF LN does not have units with air conditioning.

