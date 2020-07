Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible elevator gym parking pool garage package receiving tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill hot tub internet access

Live directly aross from the best main-street shopping, dining, and entertainment at rio at our Gaithersburg apartments at Residences at Rio. Our high-rise rental community offers an expansive rooftop deck, garage parking, and is just a few miles from the Shady Grove Metro Station. In addition to this unmatched location, our spacious apartments feature washer and dryers and high-ceilings. Select apartments also feature water views and fireplaces. Schedule your tour today!