Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill hot tub

This beautiful, updated townhome is move-in ready and features 3 bedrooms PLUS a bonus room/den! It's a commuter's dream, conveniently located just minutes from 355 and 270! The open kitchen leads to a large deck perfect for grilling and entertaining. Upstairs boasts 3 spacious bedrooms and a large, spa-like master bath. Don't miss out, this upgraded beauty located in a quiet neighborhood is sure to go fast! Available to move in July 1st.