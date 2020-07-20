All apartments in Gaithersburg
888 FLAGLER DRIVE
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:16 PM

888 FLAGLER DRIVE

888 Flagler Drive · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

888 Flagler Drive, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
VERY VERY VERY well maintained home with hardwoods on main and upper level, tile floor in foyer and in kitchen, Large and open finished walk out basement. Great location - seconds to Kentlands shops and restaurants and 270 access. ** NO PETS. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on our website under Avail Rental/Apply Now.. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 888 FLAGLER DRIVE have any available units?
888 FLAGLER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 888 FLAGLER DRIVE have?
Some of 888 FLAGLER DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 888 FLAGLER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
888 FLAGLER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 888 FLAGLER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 888 FLAGLER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg.
Does 888 FLAGLER DRIVE offer parking?
No, 888 FLAGLER DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 888 FLAGLER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 888 FLAGLER DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 888 FLAGLER DRIVE have a pool?
No, 888 FLAGLER DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 888 FLAGLER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 888 FLAGLER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 888 FLAGLER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 888 FLAGLER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
