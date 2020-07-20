888 FLAGLER DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities

VERY VERY VERY well maintained home with hardwoods on main and upper level, tile floor in foyer and in kitchen, Large and open finished walk out basement. Great location - seconds to Kentlands shops and restaurants and 270 access. ** NO PETS. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on our website under Avail Rental/Apply Now.. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.