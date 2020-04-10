All apartments in Gaithersburg
Last updated July 16 2019 at 7:15 AM

88 WINDBROOKE CIRCLE

88 Windbrooke Circle · No Longer Available
Location

88 Windbrooke Circle, Gaithersburg, MD 20879

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Charming condo in peaceful quaint neighborhood in park like setting. Surrounded by trees. Upgraded kitchen w/ hardwoods & built-in shelving. Large living room w/ track lighting, woodburning fireplace & sunroom off of it.Walk out to balcony. Separate dining area w/ newds. Large bedroom with walk-in closet, carpeted. Washer/dryer in unit. Updated sink/vanities in bathroom w/ tile floor.** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 88 WINDBROOKE CIRCLE have any available units?
88 WINDBROOKE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 88 WINDBROOKE CIRCLE have?
Some of 88 WINDBROOKE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 88 WINDBROOKE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
88 WINDBROOKE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 88 WINDBROOKE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 88 WINDBROOKE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg.
Does 88 WINDBROOKE CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 88 WINDBROOKE CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 88 WINDBROOKE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 88 WINDBROOKE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 88 WINDBROOKE CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 88 WINDBROOKE CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 88 WINDBROOKE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 88 WINDBROOKE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 88 WINDBROOKE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 88 WINDBROOKE CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
