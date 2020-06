Amenities

Wow! All this room for only 2150.00 per month? A super rare rental in the heart of Gaithersburg. Located right near Great Seneca Highway & 124 is a HUGE 3 bedroom 2 Bathroom which includes modern kitchen a fenced in patio, wood burning fireplace, large rec room, hardwood floors, plenty of parking for you & guests, close to playground, running trails, and a stones throw from the Kentlands!