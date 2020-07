Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Rarely available, beautiful 2 BDRM, 2.5 BA on Main street in the Kentlands community. This large end unit, street lvl entry condo is just perfect! It has 2 LR/FRs on sep floors, large 2nd floor patio, newly remodeled KIT w/granite countertops, HW throughout 1st floor, gas FP & more! This immaculate property also has a 1 car attached garage, private driveway & loads of extra parking!