718 E MARKET ST

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated fireplace

Beautiful brick townhouse in desirable Lakelands Community. First time rental and shows like it is brand new. Large open concept with gourmet Kitchen featuring center island, double wall ovens, granite counter tops and so much more. The large great room and separate dining room feature 18 foot ceilings and a fireplace. Double doors lead to the deck that provides outdoor living at its finest. Two large upstairs bedrooms, one lower level bedroom as well. The home has been recently painted, has beautiful hardwood floors, replacement windows and new appliances. Enjoy the green space in front and the convenience of an attached 2 car garage.