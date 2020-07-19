All apartments in Gaithersburg
Last updated July 19 2020 at 3:08 AM

718 E MARKET ST

718 Market St E · (866) 677-6937
Location

718 Market St E, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,995

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful brick townhouse in desirable Lakelands Community. First time rental and shows like it is brand new. Large open concept with gourmet Kitchen featuring center island, double wall ovens, granite counter tops and so much more. The large great room and separate dining room feature 18 foot ceilings and a fireplace. Double doors lead to the deck that provides outdoor living at its finest. Two large upstairs bedrooms, one lower level bedroom as well. The home has been recently painted, has beautiful hardwood floors, replacement windows and new appliances. Enjoy the green space in front and the convenience of an attached 2 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 718 E MARKET ST have any available units?
718 E MARKET ST has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 718 E MARKET ST have?
Some of 718 E MARKET ST's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 718 E MARKET ST currently offering any rent specials?
718 E MARKET ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 718 E MARKET ST pet-friendly?
No, 718 E MARKET ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg.
Does 718 E MARKET ST offer parking?
Yes, 718 E MARKET ST offers parking.
Does 718 E MARKET ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 718 E MARKET ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 718 E MARKET ST have a pool?
No, 718 E MARKET ST does not have a pool.
Does 718 E MARKET ST have accessible units?
No, 718 E MARKET ST does not have accessible units.
Does 718 E MARKET ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 718 E MARKET ST does not have units with dishwashers.
