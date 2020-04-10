All apartments in Gaithersburg
Find more places like 713 MARKET ST E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gaithersburg, MD
/
713 MARKET ST E
Last updated November 2 2019 at 11:14 AM

713 MARKET ST E

713 Market Street East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gaithersburg
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

713 Market Street East, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3340 TLSQFT 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bathroom single family home in the Lakelands, Gourmet Kitchen with Island and Breakfast Bar, Gorgeous Hardwood throughout the house, Gas Fireplace, Wet Bar, Office, Den and Full Bathroom in carpeted Basement, Front Porch, Rear Porch and Patio, Fully Fenced Yard, 2 Car Garage, Freshly painted and Bright (windows in all 4 directions to let in bright sunlight), W/D on Main Floor, Walk to Kentlands shops, restaurants, movies, grocery, and transportation!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 713 MARKET ST E have any available units?
713 MARKET ST E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 713 MARKET ST E have?
Some of 713 MARKET ST E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 713 MARKET ST E currently offering any rent specials?
713 MARKET ST E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 713 MARKET ST E pet-friendly?
No, 713 MARKET ST E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg.
Does 713 MARKET ST E offer parking?
Yes, 713 MARKET ST E offers parking.
Does 713 MARKET ST E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 713 MARKET ST E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 713 MARKET ST E have a pool?
No, 713 MARKET ST E does not have a pool.
Does 713 MARKET ST E have accessible units?
No, 713 MARKET ST E does not have accessible units.
Does 713 MARKET ST E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 713 MARKET ST E has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Spectrum Majestic
116 Paramount Park Drive
Gaithersburg, MD 20879
Montgomery Club
17101 Queen Victoria Ct
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Breckenridge
9905 Boysenberry Way
Gaithersburg, MD 20879
Spring Ridge Apartments
374 N Summit Ave
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Gaithersburg Station
370 E Diamond Ave
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Sawyer Flats
9806 Mahogany Dr
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Camden Washingtonian
10201 Washingtonian Blvd
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Saybrooke Apartments
100 Old MacDonald Rd
Gaithersburg, MD 20877

Similar Pages

Gaithersburg 1 BedroomsGaithersburg 2 Bedrooms
Gaithersburg Apartments with ParkingGaithersburg Pet Friendly Places
Gaithersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Frederick, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Laurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America