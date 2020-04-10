713 MARKET ST E

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3340 TLSQFT 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bathroom single family home in the Lakelands, Gourmet Kitchen with Island and Breakfast Bar, Gorgeous Hardwood throughout the house, Gas Fireplace, Wet Bar, Office, Den and Full Bathroom in carpeted Basement, Front Porch, Rear Porch and Patio, Fully Fenced Yard, 2 Car Garage, Freshly painted and Bright (windows in all 4 directions to let in bright sunlight), W/D on Main Floor, Walk to Kentlands shops, restaurants, movies, grocery, and transportation!