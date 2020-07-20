684 Pullman Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath townhouse in Gaithersburg community with great amenities! The first floor features a convenient office/den area and access to the attached garage. The second floor has gorgeous hardwood flooring the open living and dining room with an updated half bath. Enjoy your eat in kitchen with granite counter tops, a breakfast island, and a pantry. Enjoy spending time outdoors on the private balcony just off the kitchen. The third floor has an additional family room and laundry/storage room with a washer/dryer. The master bedroom with two walk-in closets and a large master bath with a walk-in shower, separate soaking bathtub, and dual vanity sinks. The fourth floor has 2 additional bedrooms with ample closet space and a hall bath that connects both rooms with dual vanity, tiled floors and tiled bathtub and shower combo.



- Community offers a community pool, 24-hour gym, 2 parks and a rentable clubhouse!



- Minutes from shopping and restaurants.



- Easy commute to Fredrick Ave, I-270, & I-370.



Dogs are welcome on a case by case basis with an additional deposit.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com



Bay Property Management Group ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/



(RLNE4920869)