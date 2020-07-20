All apartments in Gaithersburg
Last updated June 25 2019 at 9:34 AM

684 Pullman Pl

684 Pullman Place · No Longer Available
Location

684 Pullman Place, Gaithersburg, MD 20877

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath townhouse in Gaithersburg community with great amenities! The first floor features a convenient office/den area and access to the attached garage. The second floor has gorgeous hardwood flooring the open living and dining room with an updated half bath. Enjoy your eat in kitchen with granite counter tops, a breakfast island, and a pantry. Enjoy spending time outdoors on the private balcony just off the kitchen. The third floor has an additional family room and laundry/storage room with a washer/dryer. The master bedroom with two walk-in closets and a large master bath with a walk-in shower, separate soaking bathtub, and dual vanity sinks. The fourth floor has 2 additional bedrooms with ample closet space and a hall bath that connects both rooms with dual vanity, tiled floors and tiled bathtub and shower combo.

- Community offers a community pool, 24-hour gym, 2 parks and a rentable clubhouse!

- Minutes from shopping and restaurants.

- Easy commute to Fredrick Ave, I-270, & I-370.

Dogs are welcome on a case by case basis with an additional deposit.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/

(RLNE4920869)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 684 Pullman Pl have any available units?
684 Pullman Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 684 Pullman Pl have?
Some of 684 Pullman Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 684 Pullman Pl currently offering any rent specials?
684 Pullman Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 684 Pullman Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 684 Pullman Pl is pet friendly.
Does 684 Pullman Pl offer parking?
Yes, 684 Pullman Pl offers parking.
Does 684 Pullman Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 684 Pullman Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 684 Pullman Pl have a pool?
Yes, 684 Pullman Pl has a pool.
Does 684 Pullman Pl have accessible units?
No, 684 Pullman Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 684 Pullman Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 684 Pullman Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
