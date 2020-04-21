5 BAYRIDGE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Renovated and ready for Move In Day !! NEW CARPET- NEW Bamboo floors- FRESHLY PAINTED- This Rare rental in Fershire Farms in super commuter location- hop onto 270 and in 5.9 miles you're at Shady Grove Metro !! WALK/BIKE/ to Kentlands !! Travel only 3.7 miles down Great Seneca and you're at Rio Center and Crown Farm with ALL the dining and shopping options you require. This 3 bedroom townhome features a kitchen graced with stunning granite, Stainless Steel Appliances, built in pantry, solid wood cabinetry , Undermount lighting AND enough space for a table AND a bakers rack. Want an island ? Theres enough space for that too !! The NEW Pergo floors are gorgeous and flow from the main floor down to the fully finished walkout basement level complete with a gas fireplace. Separate laundry room boasts plenty of storage. Rear yard is fully fenced and is a combination of decking and stone work and is simply ready for entertaining your family and guests alike. The two tiered deck even had built in seating on the upper level AND built in flower/herb planter boxes !!The Bedroom level area has fresh new carpet and the bathroom is renovated as well. Spacious Master has vaulted ceilings& Large walk in closet. Really a sweet place to call home. Pets approved on a Case by Case Basis !