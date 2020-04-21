All apartments in Gaithersburg
Last updated July 19 2019 at 3:21 AM

5 BAYRIDGE COURT

5 Bayridge Court · No Longer Available
Location

5 Bayridge Court, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Renovated and ready for Move In Day !! NEW CARPET- NEW Bamboo floors- FRESHLY PAINTED- This Rare rental in Fershire Farms in super commuter location- hop onto 270 and in 5.9 miles you're at Shady Grove Metro !! WALK/BIKE/ to Kentlands !! Travel only 3.7 miles down Great Seneca and you're at Rio Center and Crown Farm with ALL the dining and shopping options you require. This 3 bedroom townhome features a kitchen graced with stunning granite, Stainless Steel Appliances, built in pantry, solid wood cabinetry , Undermount lighting AND enough space for a table AND a bakers rack. Want an island ? Theres enough space for that too !! The NEW Pergo floors are gorgeous and flow from the main floor down to the fully finished walkout basement level complete with a gas fireplace. Separate laundry room boasts plenty of storage. Rear yard is fully fenced and is a combination of decking and stone work and is simply ready for entertaining your family and guests alike. The two tiered deck even had built in seating on the upper level AND built in flower/herb planter boxes !!The Bedroom level area has fresh new carpet and the bathroom is renovated as well. Spacious Master has vaulted ceilings& Large walk in closet. Really a sweet place to call home. Pets approved on a Case by Case Basis !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 BAYRIDGE COURT have any available units?
5 BAYRIDGE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5 BAYRIDGE COURT have?
Some of 5 BAYRIDGE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 BAYRIDGE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
5 BAYRIDGE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 BAYRIDGE COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 5 BAYRIDGE COURT is pet friendly.
Does 5 BAYRIDGE COURT offer parking?
No, 5 BAYRIDGE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 5 BAYRIDGE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5 BAYRIDGE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 BAYRIDGE COURT have a pool?
No, 5 BAYRIDGE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 5 BAYRIDGE COURT have accessible units?
No, 5 BAYRIDGE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 5 BAYRIDGE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 BAYRIDGE COURT has units with dishwashers.
