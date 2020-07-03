441 LEANING OAK ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

Welcome to the Lakelands! This gorgeous end unit townhouse with 3 bedroom and 3.5 bath is sure to please. Enter on ground floor with garage access, bedroom and full bath. Second level offers hardwood floors with open concept living/dining area with gas fireplace and direct access to rear deck. A gourmet kitchen with breakfast nook and stainless steel appliances. The third level is home to the sleeping quarters featuring a generous master suite and en-suite with dual vanity and soaking tub, a second bedroom and full bath complete this level. The Lakelands has plenty to offer from trails, playgrounds, parks, tennis court, outdoor pool and so much more. Come, See and Stay!