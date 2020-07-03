All apartments in Gaithersburg
Last updated May 15 2020 at 11:51 PM

441 LEANING OAK ST

441 Leaning Oak Street · No Longer Available
Location

441 Leaning Oak Street, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Welcome to the Lakelands! This gorgeous end unit townhouse with 3 bedroom and 3.5 bath is sure to please. Enter on ground floor with garage access, bedroom and full bath. Second level offers hardwood floors with open concept living/dining area with gas fireplace and direct access to rear deck. A gourmet kitchen with breakfast nook and stainless steel appliances. The third level is home to the sleeping quarters featuring a generous master suite and en-suite with dual vanity and soaking tub, a second bedroom and full bath complete this level. The Lakelands has plenty to offer from trails, playgrounds, parks, tennis court, outdoor pool and so much more. Come, See and Stay!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 441 LEANING OAK ST have any available units?
441 LEANING OAK ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 441 LEANING OAK ST have?
Some of 441 LEANING OAK ST's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 441 LEANING OAK ST currently offering any rent specials?
441 LEANING OAK ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 441 LEANING OAK ST pet-friendly?
No, 441 LEANING OAK ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg.
Does 441 LEANING OAK ST offer parking?
Yes, 441 LEANING OAK ST offers parking.
Does 441 LEANING OAK ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 441 LEANING OAK ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 441 LEANING OAK ST have a pool?
Yes, 441 LEANING OAK ST has a pool.
Does 441 LEANING OAK ST have accessible units?
No, 441 LEANING OAK ST does not have accessible units.
Does 441 LEANING OAK ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 441 LEANING OAK ST does not have units with dishwashers.

