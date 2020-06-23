434 WHETSTONE GLEN STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage hot tub

Like New 2700 sf Gorgeous, sun-filled 4 BR/3.5 BA end unit townhouse in Gaithersburg's desirable Hidden Creek community; view of open area/woods; solid wood floors and 9 ft ceilings on main level; gourmet kitchen, 42" cherry cabinets, granite counters, center island; breakfast room to deck. Move in ready. Open floor plan, top level laundry. Spacious rooms, with 5 walk-in closets. Master suite with 2 walk-ins, luxurious spa-like BA; 2-car garage with partially covered driveway parking.Super-convenient location: near Mid-County Highway and the Intercounty Connector; less than 1 mile from Lakeforest Mall, 3 miles from Shady Grove Metro; Ride-On bus route #61 serves the community; close to federal campuses, including NIST and DOE. Metrobus route J9 goes directly from the Lakeforest Mall commuter center to the NIH campus. Amenities include a clubhouse with a 24/7 exercise room and an outdoor pool, along with walking trails and tot lots throughout the community.