Home
/
Gaithersburg, MD
/
434 WHETSTONE GLEN STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

434 WHETSTONE GLEN STREET

434 Whetstone Glen Street · No Longer Available
Location

434 Whetstone Glen Street, Gaithersburg, MD 20877

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Like New 2700 sf Gorgeous, sun-filled 4 BR/3.5 BA end unit townhouse in Gaithersburg's desirable Hidden Creek community; view of open area/woods; solid wood floors and 9 ft ceilings on main level; gourmet kitchen, 42" cherry cabinets, granite counters, center island; breakfast room to deck. Move in ready. Open floor plan, top level laundry. Spacious rooms, with 5 walk-in closets. Master suite with 2 walk-ins, luxurious spa-like BA; 2-car garage with partially covered driveway parking.Super-convenient location: near Mid-County Highway and the Intercounty Connector; less than 1 mile from Lakeforest Mall, 3 miles from Shady Grove Metro; Ride-On bus route #61 serves the community; close to federal campuses, including NIST and DOE. Metrobus route J9 goes directly from the Lakeforest Mall commuter center to the NIH campus. Amenities include a clubhouse with a 24/7 exercise room and an outdoor pool, along with walking trails and tot lots throughout the community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 434 WHETSTONE GLEN STREET have any available units?
434 WHETSTONE GLEN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 434 WHETSTONE GLEN STREET have?
Some of 434 WHETSTONE GLEN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 434 WHETSTONE GLEN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
434 WHETSTONE GLEN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 434 WHETSTONE GLEN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 434 WHETSTONE GLEN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg.
Does 434 WHETSTONE GLEN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 434 WHETSTONE GLEN STREET offers parking.
Does 434 WHETSTONE GLEN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 434 WHETSTONE GLEN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 434 WHETSTONE GLEN STREET have a pool?
Yes, 434 WHETSTONE GLEN STREET has a pool.
Does 434 WHETSTONE GLEN STREET have accessible units?
No, 434 WHETSTONE GLEN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 434 WHETSTONE GLEN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 434 WHETSTONE GLEN STREET has units with dishwashers.
