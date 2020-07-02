419 CHRISTOPHER AVENUE

Amenities

Beautiful 2 Bedroom & 2 Full Bathroom Condo for RENT. Both Bathrooms remodeled, New Kitchen has Granite Countertops, Ceramic Floors and Table Space. Secure Building with Front Door Code. New wall to wall Carpet throughout. New Window Blinds. New Light Fixtures. Full Size Washer & Dryer in unit. Extra STORAGE Area! Water & Sewer included in Rent Payment. Cable TV included in Rent Payment. Community Pool, Tennis Courts & Playground. Great Location near 355 and 270. Contact me for more information!