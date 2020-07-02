All apartments in Gaithersburg
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:07 AM

419 CHRISTOPHER AVENUE

419 Christopher Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

419 Christopher Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD 20879

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Beautiful 2 Bedroom & 2 Full Bathroom Condo for RENT. Both Bathrooms remodeled, New Kitchen has Granite Countertops, Ceramic Floors and Table Space. Secure Building with Front Door Code. New wall to wall Carpet throughout. New Window Blinds. New Light Fixtures. Full Size Washer & Dryer in unit. Extra STORAGE Area! Water & Sewer included in Rent Payment. Cable TV included in Rent Payment. Community Pool, Tennis Courts & Playground. Great Location near 355 and 270. Contact me for more information!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 419 CHRISTOPHER AVENUE have any available units?
419 CHRISTOPHER AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 419 CHRISTOPHER AVENUE have?
Some of 419 CHRISTOPHER AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 419 CHRISTOPHER AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
419 CHRISTOPHER AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 419 CHRISTOPHER AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 419 CHRISTOPHER AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg.
Does 419 CHRISTOPHER AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 419 CHRISTOPHER AVENUE offers parking.
Does 419 CHRISTOPHER AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 419 CHRISTOPHER AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 419 CHRISTOPHER AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 419 CHRISTOPHER AVENUE has a pool.
Does 419 CHRISTOPHER AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 419 CHRISTOPHER AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 419 CHRISTOPHER AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 419 CHRISTOPHER AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

