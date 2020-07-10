Rent Calculator
Gaithersburg, MD
/
418 GIRARD STREET
418 GIRARD STREET
418 Girard Street
Gaithersburg
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
1 Bedrooms
Location
418 Girard Street, Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
all utils included
parking
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
2nd Floor Condo w/3 Large Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, lots of natural light, large balcony, washer/dryer in unit. All utilities included!! Community features pool and off street parking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 418 GIRARD STREET have any available units?
418 GIRARD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gaithersburg, MD
.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Gaithersburg Rent Report
.
What amenities does 418 GIRARD STREET have?
Some of 418 GIRARD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 418 GIRARD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
418 GIRARD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 418 GIRARD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 418 GIRARD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg
.
Does 418 GIRARD STREET offer parking?
Yes, 418 GIRARD STREET offers parking.
Does 418 GIRARD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 418 GIRARD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 418 GIRARD STREET have a pool?
Yes, 418 GIRARD STREET has a pool.
Does 418 GIRARD STREET have accessible units?
No, 418 GIRARD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 418 GIRARD STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 418 GIRARD STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
