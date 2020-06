Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Attractive apartment with updated kitchen and baths ~ 3 Bedrms + 2 Full baths ~ All neutral & clean ~ ALL utilities included in rent ~ Full size Washer and Dryer in unit ~ Top floor of garden style condominium with Balcony ~ 1,349 sq ft ~ Ready for you to move in tomorrow ~ Located on bus line and close to Metro ~ No pets and No smokers ~ Owner is licensed Realtor in MD.