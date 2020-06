Amenities

Exceptionally maintained 3 level Single Family just a couple of miles to Shady Grove Metro, 3 Bedrooms, 2 full baths upstairs, Ceiling Fans in all bedrooms, Main level has large family room with gas fireplace, overlooks private courtyard, First floor office, Updated kitchen with pass thru to dining area. 2 car driveway, Large full basement for storage, updated hvac system, This home is in top top shape and very clean. Close to shopping and local parks.