371 PARKVIEW AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage ice maker microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL ALL BRICK HOME .GREAT LOCATION, EASY ACCESS TO COMMUTE , SHOPPING, RIO , MINUTES TO DOWNTOWN CROWN, MOVIES ,RESTAURANTS ASTRA ZENECA, KAISER PERMANENTE AND THE KENTLANDS . THIS ALL BRICK 3 LEVEL ,3 BEDROOM , 3 BATH DETACHED HOME WITH 1 CAR GARAGE AND PAD FOR TWO EXTRA CARS, HAS LOTS OF CONVENIENCE AND TONS OF AMENITIES TO ENJOY . MAKE THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME YOUR HOME THIS YEAR . HOME IS STRICTLY SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY AND MUST BE CONFIRMED WITH THE LISTING AGENT BE ADVISED THAT CURRENT OCCUPANTS ARE IN THE PROCESS OF MOVING PLEASE BE CONSIDERATE WHILE TOURING THE HOME. CALL LA WITH ANY QUESTIONS .HOUSING VOUCHER PROGRAM ACCEPTED .