All apartments in Gaithersburg
Find more places like 350 Tannery Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gaithersburg, MD
/
350 Tannery Dr
Last updated June 18 2019 at 11:29 AM

350 Tannery Dr

350 Tannery Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gaithersburg
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

350 Tannery Drive, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
350 Tannery Dr Available 07/01/19 Premium 5Bed/3.5Bath Colonial walking distance to the Kentlands! - A Perfect Home in a even better Location! This is one of the largest models in sought after Quince Orchard Park.

Welcome home to your Spacious 5 bed/3.5 bath, single-family home in Quince Orchard Park. The Main level boasts a formal living & dining room, and an updated stainless/granite kitchen. Enjoy a cup of coffee in your airy morning room off the kitchen with huge Palladian windows, or relax on the deck overlooking woods and trails.

There is also a convenient powder room, butler's pantry, and main level laundry room!

Travel upstairs to find 4 nice sized bedrooms & 2 full baths (including a fantastic master suite complete with a walk in closet).

Go down a few stairs to your huge fully-finished walkout lower level. This level also features another bedroom and a full bathroom.

Walking, biking or short driving distance to: MedImmune, NIST, Slaoui Center/GSK, Shady Grove Adventist Hospital & Johns Hopkins campus at Shady Grove. Quick commute into DC via Shady Grove (redline) Metro, easy access to I-270, 370 and 495. Walk to great shopping at the Kentlands, and minutes drive from bustling Downtown Crown and Rio!

Contact Noah Trager at Noah@streamlinemanagement.com to view this amazing home today.

Lease Terms:
Available 7/15/2019
12 month minimum lease
Small pets considered case by case
No smoking
Tenant is responsible for all utilities

To Apply:

Please go to www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on "Rentals", click on the "Apply Now" button next to this listing. Please fill out all information and upload supporting documents. $50 application fee per adult applicant.

(RLNE3377279)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 350 Tannery Dr have any available units?
350 Tannery Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 350 Tannery Dr have?
Some of 350 Tannery Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 350 Tannery Dr currently offering any rent specials?
350 Tannery Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 Tannery Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 350 Tannery Dr is pet friendly.
Does 350 Tannery Dr offer parking?
No, 350 Tannery Dr does not offer parking.
Does 350 Tannery Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 350 Tannery Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 Tannery Dr have a pool?
Yes, 350 Tannery Dr has a pool.
Does 350 Tannery Dr have accessible units?
No, 350 Tannery Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 350 Tannery Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 350 Tannery Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Maplewood Villas
325 N Summit Ave
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Montgomery Club
17101 Queen Victoria Ct
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Spring Ridge Apartments
374 N Summit Ave
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
17 Barkley Apartments
17 Barkley Ln
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Spectrum Paramount
230 Spectrum Ave
Gaithersburg, MD 20879
Cadence at Crown
113 Ellington Blvd
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Sawyer Flats
9806 Mahogany Dr
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Saybrooke Apartments
100 Old MacDonald Rd
Gaithersburg, MD 20877

Similar Pages

Gaithersburg 1 BedroomsGaithersburg 2 Bedrooms
Gaithersburg Apartments with ParkingGaithersburg Pet Friendly Places
Gaithersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Frederick, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Laurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America