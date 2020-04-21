Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

350 Tannery Dr Available 07/01/19 Premium 5Bed/3.5Bath Colonial walking distance to the Kentlands! - A Perfect Home in a even better Location! This is one of the largest models in sought after Quince Orchard Park.



Welcome home to your Spacious 5 bed/3.5 bath, single-family home in Quince Orchard Park. The Main level boasts a formal living & dining room, and an updated stainless/granite kitchen. Enjoy a cup of coffee in your airy morning room off the kitchen with huge Palladian windows, or relax on the deck overlooking woods and trails.



There is also a convenient powder room, butler's pantry, and main level laundry room!



Travel upstairs to find 4 nice sized bedrooms & 2 full baths (including a fantastic master suite complete with a walk in closet).



Go down a few stairs to your huge fully-finished walkout lower level. This level also features another bedroom and a full bathroom.



Walking, biking or short driving distance to: MedImmune, NIST, Slaoui Center/GSK, Shady Grove Adventist Hospital & Johns Hopkins campus at Shady Grove. Quick commute into DC via Shady Grove (redline) Metro, easy access to I-270, 370 and 495. Walk to great shopping at the Kentlands, and minutes drive from bustling Downtown Crown and Rio!



Contact Noah Trager at Noah@streamlinemanagement.com to view this amazing home today.



Lease Terms:

Available 7/15/2019

12 month minimum lease

Small pets considered case by case

No smoking

Tenant is responsible for all utilities



To Apply:



Please go to www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on "Rentals", click on the "Apply Now" button next to this listing. Please fill out all information and upload supporting documents. $50 application fee per adult applicant.



