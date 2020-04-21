Amenities
350 Tannery Dr Available 07/01/19 Premium 5Bed/3.5Bath Colonial walking distance to the Kentlands! - A Perfect Home in a even better Location! This is one of the largest models in sought after Quince Orchard Park.
Welcome home to your Spacious 5 bed/3.5 bath, single-family home in Quince Orchard Park. The Main level boasts a formal living & dining room, and an updated stainless/granite kitchen. Enjoy a cup of coffee in your airy morning room off the kitchen with huge Palladian windows, or relax on the deck overlooking woods and trails.
There is also a convenient powder room, butler's pantry, and main level laundry room!
Travel upstairs to find 4 nice sized bedrooms & 2 full baths (including a fantastic master suite complete with a walk in closet).
Go down a few stairs to your huge fully-finished walkout lower level. This level also features another bedroom and a full bathroom.
Walking, biking or short driving distance to: MedImmune, NIST, Slaoui Center/GSK, Shady Grove Adventist Hospital & Johns Hopkins campus at Shady Grove. Quick commute into DC via Shady Grove (redline) Metro, easy access to I-270, 370 and 495. Walk to great shopping at the Kentlands, and minutes drive from bustling Downtown Crown and Rio!
Contact Noah Trager at Noah@streamlinemanagement.com to view this amazing home today.
Lease Terms:
Available 7/15/2019
12 month minimum lease
Small pets considered case by case
No smoking
Tenant is responsible for all utilities
To Apply:
Please go to www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on "Rentals", click on the "Apply Now" button next to this listing. Please fill out all information and upload supporting documents. $50 application fee per adult applicant.
(RLNE3377279)