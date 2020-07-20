All apartments in Gaithersburg
Find more places like 332 CROSS GREEN STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gaithersburg, MD
/
332 CROSS GREEN STREET
Last updated July 10 2019 at 5:54 AM

332 CROSS GREEN STREET

332 Cross Green Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gaithersburg
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

332 Cross Green Street, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Gorgeous Lakelands TH with upgraded cabinets, granite counter, tile back splash, hardwoods on main, GAS FPL! 1 block walk the community pool, tot lot, tennis and bball courts and 3 blocks to Kentlands downtown shops etc.. ** Dogs allowed case by case with $30 additional rent and $500 sec dep. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a pay stub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 332 CROSS GREEN STREET have any available units?
332 CROSS GREEN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 332 CROSS GREEN STREET have?
Some of 332 CROSS GREEN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 332 CROSS GREEN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
332 CROSS GREEN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 332 CROSS GREEN STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 332 CROSS GREEN STREET is pet friendly.
Does 332 CROSS GREEN STREET offer parking?
No, 332 CROSS GREEN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 332 CROSS GREEN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 332 CROSS GREEN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 332 CROSS GREEN STREET have a pool?
Yes, 332 CROSS GREEN STREET has a pool.
Does 332 CROSS GREEN STREET have accessible units?
No, 332 CROSS GREEN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 332 CROSS GREEN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 332 CROSS GREEN STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

eaves Washingtonian Center
15717 Winners Dr
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Breckenridge
9905 Boysenberry Way
Gaithersburg, MD 20879
Brighton Village
345 W Side Dr
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Seneca Village
750 Clopper Rd
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Residences at Rio
9890 Washington Blvd
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Cadence at Crown
113 Ellington Blvd
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Sawyer Flats
9806 Mahogany Dr
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Camden Washingtonian
10201 Washingtonian Blvd
Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Similar Pages

Gaithersburg 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGaithersburg 2 Bedroom Apartments
Gaithersburg 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsGaithersburg Pet Friendly Apartments
Gaithersburg Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Frederick, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Laurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America