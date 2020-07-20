332 CROSS GREEN STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly tennis court

Gorgeous Lakelands TH with upgraded cabinets, granite counter, tile back splash, hardwoods on main, GAS FPL! 1 block walk the community pool, tot lot, tennis and bball courts and 3 blocks to Kentlands downtown shops etc.. ** Dogs allowed case by case with $30 additional rent and $500 sec dep. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a pay stub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.