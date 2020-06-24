313 Community Center Ave

Amenities

Gorgeous 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath end-of-row townhouse in Gaithersburg! First floor features a beautiful open floor plan with hardwood flooring and crown molding throughout a spacious living room/dining room combo and an updated bath. A fully-equipped eat-in kitchen offers granite countertops, breakfast island, plenty of cabinet space and pantry. The second floor has a large master bedroom with dual walk-in closets and a full bath with custom tiled floors, tiled jetted soaker tub, separate walk-in shower and dual vanity. Two additional bedrooms have ample closet space and lead to a separate laundry/storage area with washer/dryer and an updated full hall bath with tiled floors and custom tiled shower enclosure. Parking includes a 1 car driveway and 1 car attached garage



Community amenities include a pool, clubhouse with gym, tennis courts and playground!



Small pet welcome with additional deposit!



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/



