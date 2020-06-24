All apartments in Gaithersburg
Gaithersburg, MD
313 Community Center Ave
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

313 Community Center Ave

313 Community Center Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

313 Community Center Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Gorgeous 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath end-of-row townhouse in Gaithersburg! First floor features a beautiful open floor plan with hardwood flooring and crown molding throughout a spacious living room/dining room combo and an updated bath. A fully-equipped eat-in kitchen offers granite countertops, breakfast island, plenty of cabinet space and pantry. The second floor has a large master bedroom with dual walk-in closets and a full bath with custom tiled floors, tiled jetted soaker tub, separate walk-in shower and dual vanity. Two additional bedrooms have ample closet space and lead to a separate laundry/storage area with washer/dryer and an updated full hall bath with tiled floors and custom tiled shower enclosure. Parking includes a 1 car driveway and 1 car attached garage

Community amenities include a pool, clubhouse with gym, tennis courts and playground!

Small pet welcome with additional deposit!

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/

(RLNE5756870)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 Community Center Ave have any available units?
313 Community Center Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 313 Community Center Ave have?
Some of 313 Community Center Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 Community Center Ave currently offering any rent specials?
313 Community Center Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 Community Center Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 313 Community Center Ave is pet friendly.
Does 313 Community Center Ave offer parking?
Yes, 313 Community Center Ave offers parking.
Does 313 Community Center Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 313 Community Center Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 Community Center Ave have a pool?
Yes, 313 Community Center Ave has a pool.
Does 313 Community Center Ave have accessible units?
No, 313 Community Center Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 313 Community Center Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 313 Community Center Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
