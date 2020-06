Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Comfortable Townhouse (Built in 1986) with 3 Bedrooms, 2 full and 1 half baths with one car garage (1800 sq ft). Eat in kitchen, newer windows, doors, deck. Hardwood floors on 1st level, Gas fireplace, walk-out finished basement to brick patio with fence. Walk to pool, tennis courts. Great location near by Rio-Washingtonian Center, Kentlands and new Crown Community, 270, 370 and Shady Grove Metro as well as ICC.