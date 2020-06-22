All apartments in Gaithersburg
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

211 Curry Ford Lane

211 Curry Ford Lane · No Longer Available
Location

211 Curry Ford Lane, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
NEW**NEW**NEW** 3 Level, 3 bedroom, 2 Full & 2 Half Bath, FULLY RENOVATED townhouse Near Downtown Crown, RIO & METRO! - Starting from the TOP: 3 Bedrooms, NEW Renovated Bathrooms with NEW VANITIES, NEW Toilets, **FRESH PAINT THROUGHOUT*BRAND NEW FLOORING* All three levels of this spacious townhouse shine. Updated Kitchen with Granite and table space. Spacious living area with ample sunlight and cute built-ins. All NEW Electrical Outlets and Plugs, NEW HVAC, NEW Front Loading Washer & Dryer! Separate Laundry Room and storage area!! FULLY FINISHED Walk Out basement with HUGE deck perfect for entertaining. BRAND NEW Energy Efficient Sliding Glass Door opens to fenced-in rear deck area. Enjoy 2 Reserved PARKING SPACES #211. Close to Shady Grove METRO - Close to Downtown Crown & the RIO, Close to Kentlands, Close to NIH, Walter Reed Naval Hospital/DC, Easy access to I-270, I-370, parks, shopping, restaurants, retail and so much more!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4746329)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 Curry Ford Lane have any available units?
211 Curry Ford Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 211 Curry Ford Lane have?
Some of 211 Curry Ford Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 Curry Ford Lane currently offering any rent specials?
211 Curry Ford Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 Curry Ford Lane pet-friendly?
No, 211 Curry Ford Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg.
Does 211 Curry Ford Lane offer parking?
Yes, 211 Curry Ford Lane does offer parking.
Does 211 Curry Ford Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 211 Curry Ford Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 Curry Ford Lane have a pool?
No, 211 Curry Ford Lane does not have a pool.
Does 211 Curry Ford Lane have accessible units?
No, 211 Curry Ford Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 211 Curry Ford Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 211 Curry Ford Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

