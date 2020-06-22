211 Curry Ford Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

NEW**NEW**NEW** 3 Level, 3 bedroom, 2 Full & 2 Half Bath, FULLY RENOVATED townhouse Near Downtown Crown, RIO & METRO! - Starting from the TOP: 3 Bedrooms, NEW Renovated Bathrooms with NEW VANITIES, NEW Toilets, **FRESH PAINT THROUGHOUT*BRAND NEW FLOORING* All three levels of this spacious townhouse shine. Updated Kitchen with Granite and table space. Spacious living area with ample sunlight and cute built-ins. All NEW Electrical Outlets and Plugs, NEW HVAC, NEW Front Loading Washer & Dryer! Separate Laundry Room and storage area!! FULLY FINISHED Walk Out basement with HUGE deck perfect for entertaining. BRAND NEW Energy Efficient Sliding Glass Door opens to fenced-in rear deck area. Enjoy 2 Reserved PARKING SPACES #211. Close to Shady Grove METRO - Close to Downtown Crown & the RIO, Close to Kentlands, Close to NIH, Walter Reed Naval Hospital/DC, Easy access to I-270, I-370, parks, shopping, restaurants, retail and so much more!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4746329)