Last updated November 30 2019 at 12:14 AM

210 PERRYWINKLE LANE

210 Perrywinkle Lane · No Longer Available
Location

210 Perrywinkle Lane, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Heah, look me over, I~ve got it all!!! Let~s start with a location so close to major thoroughfares, yet, tucked away in a quiet community. I am just off 270, near Clopper Road, oh so close to 370 and 200 (the road less travelled). I am less than 2 miles to shopping and restaurants, close to Seneca Creek State Park and National Institute of Standards and Technology. Inside I sparkle, fresh paint. I have beautiful Pergo floors almost everywhere, many windows that filter in light when I want it and window blinds to give me all the shade and privacy I need. My kitchen says come and love stirring the pots in this pretty space. Upstairs are three bedrooms and a bath with a private entrance from the master bedroom plus a hallway door. Yes, you can lock them out. The basement hosts two spacious rooms and an updated bathroom with shower. Outside I have a new, huge storage shed that isn~t scary, actually really nice, and so nice that my realtor ventured inside for a while (lol). Come; experience this beautiful duplex townhouse if you are ready to fall in love.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 PERRYWINKLE LANE have any available units?
210 PERRYWINKLE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 210 PERRYWINKLE LANE have?
Some of 210 PERRYWINKLE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 PERRYWINKLE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
210 PERRYWINKLE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 PERRYWINKLE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 210 PERRYWINKLE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg.
Does 210 PERRYWINKLE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 210 PERRYWINKLE LANE offers parking.
Does 210 PERRYWINKLE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 210 PERRYWINKLE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 PERRYWINKLE LANE have a pool?
No, 210 PERRYWINKLE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 210 PERRYWINKLE LANE have accessible units?
No, 210 PERRYWINKLE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 210 PERRYWINKLE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 210 PERRYWINKLE LANE has units with dishwashers.

