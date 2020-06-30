210 PERRYWINKLE LANE

Amenities

Heah, look me over, I~ve got it all!!! Let~s start with a location so close to major thoroughfares, yet, tucked away in a quiet community. I am just off 270, near Clopper Road, oh so close to 370 and 200 (the road less travelled). I am less than 2 miles to shopping and restaurants, close to Seneca Creek State Park and National Institute of Standards and Technology. Inside I sparkle, fresh paint. I have beautiful Pergo floors almost everywhere, many windows that filter in light when I want it and window blinds to give me all the shade and privacy I need. My kitchen says come and love stirring the pots in this pretty space. Upstairs are three bedrooms and a bath with a private entrance from the master bedroom plus a hallway door. Yes, you can lock them out. The basement hosts two spacious rooms and an updated bathroom with shower. Outside I have a new, huge storage shed that isn~t scary, actually really nice, and so nice that my realtor ventured inside for a while (lol). Come; experience this beautiful duplex townhouse if you are ready to fall in love.