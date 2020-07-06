All apartments in Gaithersburg
Find more places like 204 LAZY HOLLOW DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gaithersburg, MD
/
204 LAZY HOLLOW DR
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:49 AM

204 LAZY HOLLOW DR

204 Lazy Hollow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gaithersburg
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

204 Lazy Hollow Drive, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
tennis court
Very good condition 4BR townhouse. Freshly painted; newly carpeted. Features hardwood floors on main level. Upgrades in kitchen; updates in baths. Deck off kitchen with benches. Master bedroom has separate dressing area & walk-in closet. 4th bedroom and full bath in basement. Lg. family room leads to level walk-out in fenced, patioed backyd. Convenient walk to community pool, tennis cts. , Muddy Branch Square shopping ctr. Rio at Washingtonian, Crown , Kentlands, Rt. 270, ICC, Shady Grove Metro and MARC train are a short distance away. Owner will consider small dog < 25 lbs. with $250 pet fee. Tenant(s) must acquire renters insurance before possession. 1st month's rent and application fee ($55/adult) must be in the form of certified check or money order. Need government-issued photo ID/last 2 pay stubs submitted with application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 LAZY HOLLOW DR have any available units?
204 LAZY HOLLOW DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 204 LAZY HOLLOW DR have?
Some of 204 LAZY HOLLOW DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 LAZY HOLLOW DR currently offering any rent specials?
204 LAZY HOLLOW DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 LAZY HOLLOW DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 204 LAZY HOLLOW DR is pet friendly.
Does 204 LAZY HOLLOW DR offer parking?
Yes, 204 LAZY HOLLOW DR offers parking.
Does 204 LAZY HOLLOW DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 204 LAZY HOLLOW DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 LAZY HOLLOW DR have a pool?
Yes, 204 LAZY HOLLOW DR has a pool.
Does 204 LAZY HOLLOW DR have accessible units?
No, 204 LAZY HOLLOW DR does not have accessible units.
Does 204 LAZY HOLLOW DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 204 LAZY HOLLOW DR has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Maplewood Villas
325 N Summit Ave
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Assembly Watkins Mill
180 Watkins Station Cir
Gaithersburg, MD 20879
Spectrum Majestic
116 Paramount Park Drive
Gaithersburg, MD 20879
Spring Ridge Apartments
374 N Summit Ave
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Brighton Village
345 W Side Dr
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Seneca Village
750 Clopper Rd
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Gaithersburg Station
370 E Diamond Ave
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Camden Washingtonian
10201 Washingtonian Blvd
Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Similar Pages

Gaithersburg 1 BedroomsGaithersburg 2 Bedrooms
Gaithersburg Apartments with ParkingGaithersburg Pet Friendly Places
Gaithersburg Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Frederick, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Laurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America