204 LAZY HOLLOW DR

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool tennis court

Very good condition 4BR townhouse. Freshly painted; newly carpeted. Features hardwood floors on main level. Upgrades in kitchen; updates in baths. Deck off kitchen with benches. Master bedroom has separate dressing area & walk-in closet. 4th bedroom and full bath in basement. Lg. family room leads to level walk-out in fenced, patioed backyd. Convenient walk to community pool, tennis cts. , Muddy Branch Square shopping ctr. Rio at Washingtonian, Crown , Kentlands, Rt. 270, ICC, Shady Grove Metro and MARC train are a short distance away. Owner will consider small dog < 25 lbs. with $250 pet fee. Tenant(s) must acquire renters insurance before possession. 1st month's rent and application fee ($55/adult) must be in the form of certified check or money order. Need government-issued photo ID/last 2 pay stubs submitted with application.