Last updated October 10 2019 at 3:19 AM

150 GOLD KETTLE DRIVE

150 Gold Kettle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

150 Gold Kettle Drive, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautifully renovated large sunny 3 level townhome with separate dining area, large fenced backyard. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, new Master Bathroom. Application fee for $ 35 per Adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 GOLD KETTLE DRIVE have any available units?
150 GOLD KETTLE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
Is 150 GOLD KETTLE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
150 GOLD KETTLE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 GOLD KETTLE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 150 GOLD KETTLE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg.
Does 150 GOLD KETTLE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 150 GOLD KETTLE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 150 GOLD KETTLE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 150 GOLD KETTLE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 GOLD KETTLE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 150 GOLD KETTLE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 150 GOLD KETTLE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 150 GOLD KETTLE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 150 GOLD KETTLE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 150 GOLD KETTLE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 150 GOLD KETTLE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 150 GOLD KETTLE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
