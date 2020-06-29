Beautifully renovated large sunny 3 level townhome with separate dining area, large fenced backyard. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, new Master Bathroom. Application fee for $ 35 per Adult.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 150 GOLD KETTLE DRIVE have any available units?
150 GOLD KETTLE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.