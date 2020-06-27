135 LAZY HOLLOW DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated carpet

UPDATED KITCHEN AND BATHS!!!!!! Laminate hardwood throughout main level, renovated kitchen with island, granite, SS appl's, all bathrooms renovated with modern design, interior freshly painted, new carpet installed, deck off of kitchen and fenced in backyard. Walk to grocery store, starbuacks restaurants and shops.** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.