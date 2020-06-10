All apartments in Gaithersburg
12 Trento Court
Last updated September 21 2019 at 12:19 AM

12 Trento Court

12 Trento Court · No Longer Available
Location

12 Trento Court, Gaithersburg, MD 20877

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful townhouse, located in the heart of Gaithersburg.1500 sq.ft 3 bedrooms, 3 Full and 1 Half bathrooomsDeckSpacious living spacesBasementParking Close to schools, Great location! Minutes to shopping centers and I-270.Pets are welcome! All utilities are tenant responsibility. To see this property contact us:Leasing@silverlinemgmt.com443.741.1691 ext 2ORCall the phone number below!Rental Terms: Rent: $1,950, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $1,950, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Trento Court have any available units?
12 Trento Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
Is 12 Trento Court currently offering any rent specials?
12 Trento Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Trento Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 12 Trento Court is pet friendly.
Does 12 Trento Court offer parking?
Yes, 12 Trento Court offers parking.
Does 12 Trento Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Trento Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Trento Court have a pool?
No, 12 Trento Court does not have a pool.
Does 12 Trento Court have accessible units?
No, 12 Trento Court does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Trento Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 Trento Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Trento Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Trento Court does not have units with air conditioning.
