Amenities

parking pool tennis court carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Gorgeous 3-bedroom 3.5-bath townhouse in a desirable Montgomery Meadows with community swimming pool and tennis court. Fresh paint and brand new carpet in bed rooms, stairs and basement. The main level is fully hard wood throughout including the kitchen.You will love the walk out basement with full bath,bed room and kitchen. Close to Rt. 355 and I-270 and just minutes away from all amenities; Lake forest Mall, Costco, shopping centers, parks and restaurants.