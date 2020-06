113 LEAFCUP ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

CONVENIENT LOCATION TO ENTERTAINING, DINING, CLOSED TO RIO AND DOWNTOWN CROWN SHOPPING CENTER, ONE CAR GARAGE TH WITH 3 BR 2 FB 1 HB, HWD FL ON TWO LEVELS CERAMIC TILE OF LL LARGE DECK OVERLOOK COMMUNITY PLAYGROUND, WALK-OUT LL, SKYLIGHT, STORAGE RM AND NEW KITCHEN ,HOA INCLUDES SWIMMING POOL, TOT LOTS N TENNIS COURTS, CLOSED TO BUS, I-270,370 AND ICC/MD200 . PROPERTY IS AVAILABLE ON JULY 1. DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC, AGENT/INTERESTED POTENTIAL TENANT PLEASE CALL TO SET UP APPOINTMENT FOR FACETIME OR ZOOM SHOWING. THANK YOU FOR YOUR UNDERSTANDING AND COOPERATION. POTENTIAL TENANT CAN GO TO THE FOLLOWING LINK TO SEND APPLICATION. https://apply.link/3fjAm4f. NO PETS ALLOWED MINIMUM ANNUAL INCOME IS $84K CREDIT SCORE 700 ABOVE.