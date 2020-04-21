All apartments in Gaithersburg
113 Coral Reef Terrace

113 Coral Reef Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

113 Coral Reef Terrace, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Fully upgraded end-unit townhome - come see! - Beautiful and spacious 3 BR 2.5 BA end-unit townhome. All new floors and paint, new kitchen with all stainless steel appliances. Main level has a separate dining room and great step-down living room. Upstairs you will find a master bedroom with en-suite bathroom and two other bedrooms that share a second full bathroom.
Basement is unfinished but usable and has a great area that exits to backyard.
Home is in a quiet and private community. Come see!

(RLNE5170204)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 Coral Reef Terrace have any available units?
113 Coral Reef Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 113 Coral Reef Terrace have?
Some of 113 Coral Reef Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 Coral Reef Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
113 Coral Reef Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 Coral Reef Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 113 Coral Reef Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg.
Does 113 Coral Reef Terrace offer parking?
No, 113 Coral Reef Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 113 Coral Reef Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 113 Coral Reef Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 Coral Reef Terrace have a pool?
No, 113 Coral Reef Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 113 Coral Reef Terrace have accessible units?
No, 113 Coral Reef Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 113 Coral Reef Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 113 Coral Reef Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

