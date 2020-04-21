113 Coral Reef Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Fully upgraded end-unit townhome - come see! - Beautiful and spacious 3 BR 2.5 BA end-unit townhome. All new floors and paint, new kitchen with all stainless steel appliances. Main level has a separate dining room and great step-down living room. Upstairs you will find a master bedroom with en-suite bathroom and two other bedrooms that share a second full bathroom.

Basement is unfinished but usable and has a great area that exits to backyard.

Home is in a quiet and private community. Come see!



