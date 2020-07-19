4613 Smokey Wreath Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Welcome home! This is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom single-family colonial in the Dorsey Hall neighborhood. This home's features include hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bathrooms, spacious bedrooms, and a large finished walk-out basement. It also has a 2-story deck, an attached 1-car garage, and plenty of storage space!



650+ credit scores are required of all adults 19+ living in the home. 600-649 scores are taken on a case-by-case basis with a double deposit. Dogs (sorry, no cats) are also taken on a case-by-case basis.