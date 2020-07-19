All apartments in Ellicott City
Find more places like 4613 Smokey Wreath Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ellicott City, MD
/
4613 Smokey Wreath Way
Last updated July 7 2020 at 2:08 PM

4613 Smokey Wreath Way

4613 Smokey Wreath Way · (667) 213-2697
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ellicott City
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4613 Smokey Wreath Way, Ellicott City, MD 21042
Dorsey Search

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$2,950

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2448 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Welcome home! This is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom single-family colonial in the Dorsey Hall neighborhood. This home's features include hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bathrooms, spacious bedrooms, and a large finished walk-out basement. It also has a 2-story deck, an attached 1-car garage, and plenty of storage space!

650+ credit scores are required of all adults 19+ living in the home. 600-649 scores are taken on a case-by-case basis with a double deposit. Dogs (sorry, no cats) are also taken on a case-by-case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4613 Smokey Wreath Way have any available units?
4613 Smokey Wreath Way has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4613 Smokey Wreath Way have?
Some of 4613 Smokey Wreath Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4613 Smokey Wreath Way currently offering any rent specials?
4613 Smokey Wreath Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4613 Smokey Wreath Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4613 Smokey Wreath Way is pet friendly.
Does 4613 Smokey Wreath Way offer parking?
Yes, 4613 Smokey Wreath Way offers parking.
Does 4613 Smokey Wreath Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4613 Smokey Wreath Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4613 Smokey Wreath Way have a pool?
No, 4613 Smokey Wreath Way does not have a pool.
Does 4613 Smokey Wreath Way have accessible units?
No, 4613 Smokey Wreath Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4613 Smokey Wreath Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4613 Smokey Wreath Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4613 Smokey Wreath Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4613 Smokey Wreath Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4613 Smokey Wreath Way?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Townes at Pine Orchard
3252 Pine Orchard Ln
Ellicott City, MD 21042
Kaiser Park
8120 Randolph Way
Ellicott City, MD 21043
The Elms at Fall Run
8401 Oakton Ln
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Orchard Park
3113 Pine Orchard Ln
Ellicott City, MD 21042
Alta at Regency Crest
3305 Oak West Dr
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Orchard Meadows Apartment Homes
3421 Sonia Trail
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Ellicott Grove Apartments
3005 Oak Green Cir
Ellicott City, MD 21043
The Elms at Montjoy
4900 Walking Stick Rd
Ellicott City, MD 21043

Similar Pages

Ellicott City 1 BedroomsEllicott City 2 Bedrooms
Ellicott City Apartments with ParkingEllicott City Cheap Places
Ellicott City Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDDundalk, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity