studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:32 AM
18 Studio Apartments for rent in Ellicott City, MD
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
9005 S CHEVROLET DR
9005 Chevrolet Dr, Ellicott City, MD
Studio
$2,170
Great Location. Very Nice building and Unit. Office Space was most recently used as a chiropractic office for years. Currently set up with exam/treatment rooms with large area to the rear. Reception area in front.
Results within 5 miles of Ellicott City
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
34 Units Available
Cedar Gardens & Towers Apartments & Townhomes
8246 Church Ln, Milford Mill, MD
Studio
$940
432 sqft
Enjoy your own private patio and fully furnished apartment with air conditioning and walk-in closets in this ideally located community with close links to good local schools and the I-695. Lobby and internet cafe onsite.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
40 Units Available
Wilde Lake
TENm.flats
10101 Twin Rivers Rd, Columbia, MD
Studio
$1,697
582 sqft
Modern apartments located right in the heart of Downtown Columbia close to shops and dining. Choose from a variety of floor plans and enjoy the large swimming pool and business cyber center.
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 AM
9 Units Available
Downtown Columbia
Lakehouse
10201 Wincopin Cir, Columbia, MD
Studio
$1,730
524 sqft
These pet-friendly apartments include on-site laundry, granite counters and carpet flooring, along with several other features and amenities. The housing complex is also located near U.S. Route 29.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
213 Units Available
Downtown Columbia
Juniper
6000 Merriweather Drive, Columbia, MD
Studio
$1,550
599 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Juniper in Columbia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
5 Units Available
Westgate
Jamestowne Apartments & Townhomes
5364 Jamestowne Ct, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$800
513 sqft
Jamestowne Apartments & Townhomes are located in Baltimore City surrounded by scenic wooded views. This community features studio apartments and 2-3 Bedroom Townhomes. Don't hesitate! Check out what Jamestowne has to offer today!
Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Westgate
5440 frederick avenue - 2
5440 Frederick Avenue, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$949
400 sqft
We can fulfil your desire to live in the Catonsville Area. A Bright Studio with Huge Deck & Nature View.
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
2500 Rolling Road - 202
2500 North Rolling Road, Milford Mill, MD
Studio
$1,725
1033 sqft
Commercial Office Suite for Lease - Location, Location. Two story office building with elevator is located at the intersection of Rolling Road and Tudsbury Road. Easy access to I-695 and close to mass transportation. RO zoning with signage available.
Results within 10 miles of Ellicott City
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
16 Units Available
The Residences at Arundel Preserve
7789 Arundel Mills Blvd, Severn, MD
Studio
$1,442
510 sqft
Discover posh appointments in a glamorous pet-friendly community 20 miles south of Baltimore. Units contain granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. Pool and gym on site. Close to I-97 and the Severn River Sanctuary.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
10 Units Available
Palisades at Arundel Preserve
7694 Dorchester Road, Jessup, MD
Studio
$1,493
456 sqft
While others may claim luxury, the level of living and customer service experienced at The Palisades is unrivaled and can only be described as ultra-luxury.
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
22 Units Available
Linthicum
Avalon Arundel Crossing
811 Concorde Cir, Linthicum, MD
Studio
$1,378
587 sqft
Avalon Arundel Crossing features studio, 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom Linthicum Heights apartments.
Last updated July 15 at 06:09 AM
187 Units Available
Poppleton
Avra and Cirro
101 North Schroeder Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,400
556 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Avra and Cirro in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 AM
51 Units Available
Maryland City
The Residences at Annapolis Junction
10125 Junction Dr, Annapolis, MD
Studio
$1,517
532 sqft
Unique amenities including movie theater, pet spa, saltwater pool, and game room. Perfect location for commuters, near BWI Airport, Amtrak, and Savage MARC Station. Powered partially by wind energy and focused on green living.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
3 Units Available
Steward Tower Apartments
200 Fort Meade Rd, Laurel, MD
Studio
$1,255
516 sqft
A charming community just minutes to Washington, D.C. near I-95. Apartments feature oversized closet space, large modern appliances and balconies. On-site amenities include green space. Near public transportation.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
5 Units Available
West Forest Park
Fairway Ridge
4998 W Forest Park Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$945
518 sqft
Fairway Ridge is located in Baltimore Maryland overlooking Forest Park Golf Course. This apartment and townhome community was built to accommodate the growing needs of any individual or family.
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
3655 FOREST GARDEN AVENUE
3655 Forest Garden Avenue, Lochearn, MD
Studio
$900
1960 sqft
A newly renovated basement efficiency. Located in a quiet homeowner community that is close to public transportation. In walking distance to Liberty Rd and Reisterstown Rd.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
10912 REISTERSTOWN RD
10912 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills, MD
Studio
$1,900
Office Building on Reisterstown Rd in Owings Mills. Suite B! Large parking lot! Convenient to everything!
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Reisterstown
630 MAIN ST
630 Main Street, Reisterstown, MD
Studio
$6,000
For Lease -5,142 square feet of Office space just minutes from 795!! Zoned R/O! Recently renovated! Well maintained building located in historic Reisterstown with great visibility!
