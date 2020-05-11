923 North Angel Valley Court

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning extra storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

Rarely available in Woodbridge Community. This immaculate 2Br 2Ba home features an open foyer and Living room area. The living room features modern track lighting, crown molding and hardwood flooring. Eat in kitchen. Freshly painted through out the home. Finished basement with family room, bar and full bath. This unique home has additional storage in the attic. Privacy fence in the back yard with large shed with working area and powered by electricity. Conveniently located to I-95 corridor.