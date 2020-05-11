All apartments in Edgewood
Find more places like 923 North Angel Valley Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Edgewood, MD
/
923 North Angel Valley Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

923 North Angel Valley Court

923 Angel Valley Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Edgewood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

923 Angel Valley Court, Edgewood, MD 21040

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Rarely available in Woodbridge Community. This immaculate 2Br 2Ba home features an open foyer and Living room area. The living room features modern track lighting, crown molding and hardwood flooring. Eat in kitchen. Freshly painted through out the home. Finished basement with family room, bar and full bath. This unique home has additional storage in the attic. Privacy fence in the back yard with large shed with working area and powered by electricity. Conveniently located to I-95 corridor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 923 North Angel Valley Court have any available units?
923 North Angel Valley Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgewood, MD.
What amenities does 923 North Angel Valley Court have?
Some of 923 North Angel Valley Court's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 923 North Angel Valley Court currently offering any rent specials?
923 North Angel Valley Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 923 North Angel Valley Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 923 North Angel Valley Court is pet friendly.
Does 923 North Angel Valley Court offer parking?
No, 923 North Angel Valley Court does not offer parking.
Does 923 North Angel Valley Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 923 North Angel Valley Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 923 North Angel Valley Court have a pool?
No, 923 North Angel Valley Court does not have a pool.
Does 923 North Angel Valley Court have accessible units?
No, 923 North Angel Valley Court does not have accessible units.
Does 923 North Angel Valley Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 923 North Angel Valley Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 923 North Angel Valley Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 923 North Angel Valley Court has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seven Oaks Townhomes
802 Kingston Ct
Edgewood, MD 21040
Harford Commons
2033 Armstrong St
Edgewood, MD 21040
The Waldon
3801 Memory Ln
Edgewood, MD 21009
Fox Run
1600 Ashby Square Dr
Edgewood, MD 21040

Similar Pages

Edgewood 1 BedroomsEdgewood 2 Bedrooms
Edgewood Apartments with Washer-DryerEdgewood Dog Friendly Apartments
Edgewood Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLancaster, PALaurel, MD
Odenton, MDDundalk, MDNewark, DECatonsville, MDPikesville, MDElkridge, MDAberdeen, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MDPasadena, MD
Maryland City, MDArnold, MDBear, DEWhite Marsh, MDBeltsville, MDElkton, MDLinthicum, MDArbutus, MDLutherville, MDWestminster, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeLancaster Bible College
University of DelawareTowson University
Anne Arundel Community College