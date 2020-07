Amenities

One room in a recently updated 2br. townhouse. Furnished, shared bathroom, kitchen, living room, laundry room, outside patio. Community pool. BGE and water bills split between Owner and Tennant.Super clean and beautiful. Good credit required. No pets allowed. Minimum 6 months lease. No smoking allowed in the unit. Available immediately. One month security deposit required. The application fee is $40 per person over 18.