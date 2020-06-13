Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 11:02 AM

57 Apartments for rent in Newark, DE

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 11:02am
31 Units Available
The Apartments at Pike Creek
100 Red Fox Ln, Newark, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,230
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1000 sqft
The Apartments at Pike Creek, Newarks premier garden apartment community is now fully renovated. The renovated apartments feature new kitchens with designer finishes.
Last updated June 13 at 07:28am
6 Units Available
Christina Mill
100 Christina Mill Dr, Newark, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,420
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1005 sqft
Modern designs with spacious floor plans, open living spaces, and private outdoor areas. One and two bedroom apartments. Complex is centrally located and just minutes from the University of Delaware.
Last updated June 13 at 06:53am
11 Units Available
Hunter's Crossing
41 Fairway Rd, Newark, DE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$991
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$941
936 sqft
Stylish apartment homes with one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Dens and garages optional. Located next to Hunters Crossing Shopping Center with grocery and dining. Short drive from I-75 and the Regional Airport.
Last updated June 13 at 06:34am
8 Units Available
Liberty Pointe
207 Mederia Cir, Newark, DE
1 Bedroom
$879
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
855 sqft
Newly updated apartments energy-efficient windows and custom bedrooms. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Community includes a playground and gym. Close to the University of Delaware and Christiana Mall.
Last updated June 13 at 06:33am
35 Units Available
Thorn Flats
91 Thorn Lane, Newark, DE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,189
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
984 sqft
A life of ease awaits at Thorn Flats Are you looking for luxury apartments in Newark, DE? Thorn Flats offers studios, one and two bedroom apartments with an ideal location and a high-end amenity package.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
26 Units Available
Emblem at Christiana
1150 Helen Dr, Newark, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,500
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,230
1321 sqft
Located near the Christiana Mall and I-95. This newly built community offers chic finishes, walk-in closets, and in-unit washers and dryers. On-site luxury pool, dog park, green space and a game room.
Last updated June 13 at 06:30am
147 Units Available
Lehigh Flats
650 Lehigh Road, Newark, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,074
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
997 sqft
Love coming home to Lehigh Flats! Celebrate where you live by choosing a location that offers convenience to shops, entertainment and employment.
Last updated March 2 at 02:21pm
2 Units Available
Foxwood
15 Fox Hall, Newark, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,103
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,232
910 sqft
Landscaped grounds feature a picnic area, a pool and laundry. Inside, the apartments have separate dining rooms and in-unit laundry. Just off I-95, the community is minutes from University of Delaware and Christiana Medical Center.
Last updated May 19 at 12:25pm
Brookside Park
20 Units Available
Coopers Place
152 Chestnut Crossing Dr, Newark, DE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$869
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,084
919 sqft
Community features swimming pool, fitness center and tennis courts. Units offer central A/C, oversized closets and intercom access entry. Located close to several supermarkets and restaurants.
Last updated May 19 at 12:26pm
5 Units Available
Buckingham Place Townhomes
25 B Windsor Cir, Newark, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,244
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location, close to I-95. Community offers resort-style swimming pool, fitness center and beautifully landscaped grounds. Units include washer and dryer, dishwasher and private entrances.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
92 W Park Place
92 West Park Place, Newark, DE
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
92 W Park Place Available 07/01/20 Spacious Home in Newark! Available July 1! - Welcome to this very spacious home on the corner of Townsend Street and W Park Place in Newark! Off street parking is available along with a private driveway for at

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
21 E Cleveland Ave
21 East Cleveland Avenue, Newark, DE
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1600 sqft
AVAILABLE JUNE 2020 SCHOOL YEAR newarkhousing.com Several Properties close to UD PERFECT location, 4 bedroom house with 2nd floor balcony overlooking Cleveland Ave. great for people watching.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
8 Thompson Cir
8 Thompson Circle, Newark, DE
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1800 sqft
AVAILABLE JUNE 2020 newarkhousing.com Several Properties close to UD 4 bedroom, 1 Bath Duplex with all major appliances. Washer, Dryer and dishwasher. 2 Off Street parking & 2 On Street, near a park, shopping, grocery and restaurants.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Abbotsford
1 Unit Available
207 KINROSS DR
207 Kinross Drive, Newark, DE
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
Incredible rental in Abbotsford. The split level home has been updated with new flooring in the lower level and updated 1/2 bath. The home is conveniently located near Newark, I-95 and other major highways.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
67 MADISON DRIVE
67 Madison Drive, Newark, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1125 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 67 MADISON DRIVE in Newark. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Oaklands
1 Unit Available
217 CHELTENHAM ROAD
217 Cheltenham Road, Newark, DE
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
3200 sqft
Beautiful 2 story home on quiet street. This home has a 1st floor master bedroom w/ walk-in closet and master bath w/ Jacuzzi tub, double sinks & glass shower stall.

Last updated June 1 at 09:40am
1 Unit Available
24 Annabelle Street
24 Annabelle Street, Newark, DE
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
24 Annabelle Street, Newark, DE 19711 - Recently renovated 4 bedroom 1 bath 1/2 duplex in convenient location to the University of Delaware and Main Street Newark.
Results within 1 mile of Newark
Last updated June 13 at 07:16am
13 Units Available
Stonegate at Iron Ridge
4301 Stone Gate Blvd, Elkton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,119
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Relax on the sundeck of your sparkling resort pool. Take a morning stroll and enjoy the view of the tranquil pond. Toss a ball with your fur family member at AION Wag, our onsite Dog Park.
Last updated June 13 at 06:05am
6 Units Available
Iron Ridge
4301 Stone Gate Blvd, Elkton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,171
936 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,181
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community features landscaping, pool, and picnic area. Units include fully equipped kitchens, balconies, and cable access. Great location close to the University of Delaware and I-95.
Results within 5 miles of Newark

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
0000
0000 White Oak Road, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
Beautiful Fully Renovated - Property Id: 270348 NEW NEW NEW!!!!!!!!!! Hot hot property coming soon Location by The Fawcet Plan Beautiful renovated home, could be yours.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
15 Harris Circle
15 Harris Circle, North Star, DE
5 Bedrooms
$2,175
1950 sqft
Charming Cape in Thistleberry Farms/Yorktowne - Great rental in the sought after development of Thistleberry Farms with North Star Elementary feeder pattern. This 5 Bedrooms, 2.1 baths property sits on .62 acres with a fenced in yard.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Becks Woods
1 Unit Available
116 LAKE ARROWHEAD CIRCLE
116 Lake Arrowhead Circle, Bear, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1275 sqft
Welcome to 116 Lake Arrowhead Circle in Becks Wood! This home is available on August 1, 2020.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
102 Edward Lee Ct
102 Edward Lee Court, Brookside, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1600 sqft
3 bedroom, 2.5 Bath End-unit townhouse. This home is perfectly located just crawling distance from Barclays, and 5 mins from Bank of America, I-95 and Christiana Hosp.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Gender Woods
1 Unit Available
8 Burkwood Drive
8 Burkwood Drive, Brookside, DE
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2050 sqft
Call or Text 302-275-7838 Available For Rent****Gorgeous 4 Bedroom 2.1Bath, large Colonial is located on a wooded and private lot and just steps from the community recreation area.

Median Rent in Newark

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Newark is $1,154, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,393.
Studio
$972
1 Bed
$1,154
2 Beds
$1,393
3+ Beds
$1,743
City GuideNewark
Delaware, in general, is a small place. So, it’s only natural that Newark be relatively small in size as well. But wow, do they pack a lot of action and amazing apartment rentals into one small space! What these residents (31,000 plus) have in common is their ability to live in a happening small town at an extremely affordable rate. Want to be magically whisked away to Delaware? We’ve got your Newark apartment guide right here.
Life in Newark

There is NO shortage of amazing apartments for rent in Newark. In fact, there may actually be so many to choose from that you’ll be glad we helped. Typically, studio apartments start at $585, one bedrooms start at $700, and two bedrooms at $800. Though you’ll can find some fine luxury here, even the more modest apartments come with top notch amenities. Things like a balcony, laundry facilities, swimming pool, private entryway, jogging paths, and utilities included are run of the mill when renting apartments in Newark.

If it’s luxury you are after, apartments like Korman Residential will cost you a bit more, but will include literally everything you could wish for. One bedroom luxury apartments in Newark will cost about $980-$1,400, two bedrooms up to $1,600, and they all offer a view, high ceilings, in-unit washer and dryer, large kitchens, coffee bar, wifi, fireplaces, etc. If you’re still wishing for more, we need to talk.

Moving with just a few personal possessions? No sweat in Newark. Furnished apartments are available all over town. Want to lessen your carbon footprint? Go “green” with a rental at Studio Green, which also features green amenities and yoga! Pet owners can find plenty of pet-friendly apartments for rent in Newark (just expect to pay a deposit upon move-in).

It’s important to get started on your apartment hunt early. Apartments for rent around here tend to go fast, but because of this the market is competitive and communities often run specials/discounts.

No matter your budget or way of life, you will have no trouble finding an apartment in Newark in a fun community. Full of character and a ton of city pride, Newark is just waiting to be your next home. Nab your new apartment in Newark—a small town with a ton of opportunity!

June 2020 Newark Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Newark Rent Report. Newark rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Newark rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Newark rents increased moderately over the past month

Newark rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, and are up moderately by 3.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Newark stand at $1,155 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,394 for a two-bedroom. This is the eighth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in September of last year. Newark's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 2.9%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Philadelphia Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Newark, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Philadelphia metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lansdale has the most expensive rents in the Philadelphia metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,734; the city has also seen rent growth of 0.4% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, King of Prussia has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,497, while one-bedrooms go for $1,240.
    • Pottstown has the least expensive rents in the Philadelphia metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,005; rents decreased 0.1% over the past month but were up 1.8% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Newark

    As rents have increased moderately in Newark, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Newark is less affordable for renters.

    • Newark's median two-bedroom rent of $1,394 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.3% rise in Newark.
    • While Newark's rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Newark than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Newark is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Philadelphia
    $980
    $1,180
    0
    0.1%
    Wilmington
    $1,090
    $1,310
    0.1%
    3.5%
    Levittown
    $1,360
    $1,640
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Norristown
    $1,200
    $1,450
    0
    0.9%
    Newark
    $1,150
    $1,390
    0.3%
    3.3%
    Drexel Hill
    $910
    $1,100
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Pottstown
    $800
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    King of Prussia
    $1,240
    $1,500
    -0.3%
    -1.4%
    West Chester
    $1,330
    $1,600
    0
    -0.1%
    Lansdale
    $1,440
    $1,730
    0.4%
    2.7%
    Lansdowne
    $880
    $1,060
    0
    0.3%
    Claymont
    $1,080
    $1,310
    0.5%
    5.7%
    New Castle
    $1,130
    $1,360
    0.1%
    4.4%
    North East
    $1,050
    $1,260
    0.2%
    2.5%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Newark?
    In Newark, the median rent is $972 for a studio, $1,154 for a 1-bedroom, $1,393 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,743 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Newark, check out our monthly Newark Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Newark?
    Some of the colleges located in the Newark area include University of Delaware, Franklin and Marshall College, Lancaster Bible College, University of Pennsylvania, and Saint Joseph's University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Newark?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Newark from include Philadelphia, Wilmington, Lancaster, Norristown, and West Chester.

