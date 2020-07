Amenities

FREE RENT THROUGH 2/29! March rent and security deposit due at lease signing. Great 2 bedroom 1 bath town home in West Shore! LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! Quick access to Bel air, 95, 24, Aberdeen, etc.NEW CARPET AND PAINT THROUGHOUT! Kitchen is loaded with upgrades! NEW appliances, NEW counter tops & NEW cabinet. Fireplace in your finished WALK OUT LEVEL basement! Fully fenced rear yard! Pets okay case by case. Professionally managed. Come see this one today!