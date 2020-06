1817 GRAYMOUNT WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets clubhouse

AVAILABLE AUG 24Th FOR 1 YR OR MULTI YEAR LEASE* OVER 2800 SQ FT OF LIVING SPACE IN THIS METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED BRICK FRONT TOWN HOME* FEATURING 3 BR'S, 2 BATHS & 3 FINISHED LEVELS* LOADED WITH UPGRADED AMENITIES TO INCLUDE A BEAUTIFUL EAT IN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS, ISLAND AND ALL APPLIANCES, SPACIOUS SECOND FLOOR FAMILY ROOM/ENTERTAINMENT ROOM AND LAUNDRY, 3RD LEVEL MASTER SUITE W/FULL BATH AND HUGE WALK IN CLOSET*LIVING ROOM DINING ROOM COMBO WITH UPGRADING FLOORING, TONS OF STORAGE, SHED & MORE! OWNER PAYS HOA FEES* SHOWS GREAT!