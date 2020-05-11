All apartments in Edgewood
1305 APPLE RIDGE COURT

1305 Apple Ridge Court · No Longer Available
Location

1305 Apple Ridge Court, Edgewood, MD 21040

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
**FREE RENT THROUGH 2/15!** Security Deposit and remaining February rent due at lease signing. Great 3 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome! Move in ready! Lots of upgrades. Enjoy relaxing in your walk out level basement with wood burning fireplace. Extra cabinet and counter space in your large eat in kitchen. Large rear deck leads to an enclosed rear yard. Being located in Woodbridge Center Community gives you access to the pool-tennis courts-clubhouse! This one won't last. Come see today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1305 APPLE RIDGE COURT have any available units?
1305 APPLE RIDGE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgewood, MD.
What amenities does 1305 APPLE RIDGE COURT have?
Some of 1305 APPLE RIDGE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1305 APPLE RIDGE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1305 APPLE RIDGE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 APPLE RIDGE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1305 APPLE RIDGE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edgewood.
Does 1305 APPLE RIDGE COURT offer parking?
No, 1305 APPLE RIDGE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 1305 APPLE RIDGE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1305 APPLE RIDGE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 APPLE RIDGE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 1305 APPLE RIDGE COURT has a pool.
Does 1305 APPLE RIDGE COURT have accessible units?
No, 1305 APPLE RIDGE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 APPLE RIDGE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1305 APPLE RIDGE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1305 APPLE RIDGE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1305 APPLE RIDGE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

