1305 APPLE RIDGE COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool tennis court

**FREE RENT THROUGH 2/15!** Security Deposit and remaining February rent due at lease signing. Great 3 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome! Move in ready! Lots of upgrades. Enjoy relaxing in your walk out level basement with wood burning fireplace. Extra cabinet and counter space in your large eat in kitchen. Large rear deck leads to an enclosed rear yard. Being located in Woodbridge Center Community gives you access to the pool-tennis courts-clubhouse! This one won't last. Come see today!