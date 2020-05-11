**FREE RENT THROUGH 2/15!** Security Deposit and remaining February rent due at lease signing. Great 3 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome! Move in ready! Lots of upgrades. Enjoy relaxing in your walk out level basement with wood burning fireplace. Extra cabinet and counter space in your large eat in kitchen. Large rear deck leads to an enclosed rear yard. Being located in Woodbridge Center Community gives you access to the pool-tennis courts-clubhouse! This one won't last. Come see today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1305 APPLE RIDGE COURT have any available units?
1305 APPLE RIDGE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgewood, MD.
What amenities does 1305 APPLE RIDGE COURT have?
Some of 1305 APPLE RIDGE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1305 APPLE RIDGE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1305 APPLE RIDGE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.