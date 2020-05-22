Wow! This home is practically brand new. The gourmet kitchen features new granite counter tops and all new stainless steel appliances. Brand new Lifeproof flooring and paint throughout creates a bright and modern feel. The house also includes central A/C and recently replaced windows. Parking is included in the rear of the home with a 2 car private parking pad.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7950 WYNBROOK ROAD have any available units?
7950 WYNBROOK ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 7950 WYNBROOK ROAD have?
Some of 7950 WYNBROOK ROAD's amenities include granite counters, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7950 WYNBROOK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
7950 WYNBROOK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.